Giants Set Lineup for Opener of Final Series of 2026 Against Dodgers

For the San Francisco Giants, it's nine more games until the season concludes and the franchise misses the postseason once again.

The Giants (64-89) begin their final series with their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday evening at Dodger Stadium. The Giants are already eliminated from the postseason, and this will be the fifth straight year without a postseason berth since the Giants won the NL West since 2021.

The Dodgers (93-60) have already clinched the National League West division crown and will likely get a first-round bye to the postseason. The only skin they have left in the race is trying to catch the Milwaukee Brewers for the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs.

San Francisco has a massive number of players on the 60-day injured list, many of which the Giants were hoping would be a part of this series. Instead, they'll be watching from the dugout or from home in the Bay Area as San Francisco plays out the string of this season.

Giants Lineup for Sept. 18

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CF Drew Gilbert (L)

1B Bryce Eldridge (L)

2B Jonah Cox

RF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

3B Shay Whitcomb

LF Turner Hill (L)

DH Scott Bandura (L)

C Drew Cavanaugh (L)

SS Christian Koss

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:15 p.m. — TV: Giants: Apple TV; Dodgers: Apple TV; Radio: Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN; Dodgers: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Giants LHP Cesar Perdomo (0-1, 3.68) vs. Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 3.50)

Giants Player to Watch

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Eldridge: With Rafael Devers out for the season with a core muscle injury, Eldridge will finish the season as the starting first baseman and get additional reps at a position where he's only played 41 games in 2026.

It's hard to argue with how Eldridge has played since he was promoted back to the majors from AAA Sacramento earlier this season. After 107 games he slashed .269/.364/.461 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI, showing off the prodigious power that kept president of baseball operations Buster Posey from trading him in the offseason, despite multiple overtures.

Posey considers Eldridge a huge piece of the future. The way he's played this season it's clear that San Francisco must find a place for him in 2027, whether it be first base, designated hitter or another position that the 6-7 former first round pick can play moving forward.

Entering Friday’s game he’s slashed .309/.420/.527 with two home runs and 14 RBI in his last 15 games.