Three Giants Matchups That Matter in Lineup Against Blue Jays, Spencer Miles

Not a ton has gone right for the San Francisco Giants in 2026, but Monday night's 10-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of the teams' three-game series was a minor bright spot in what has otherwise been a tumultuous sea of bad baseball.

Heliot Ramos hit "three" home runs — one was a triple that saw him score on a throwing error by Andrés Giménez, while the other two actually left the ballpark — and Landen Roupp was utterly fantastic on the mound. In the end, the Giants were left standing victorious.

It's the hope of everyone involved with San Francisco's baseball club that the same sort of feeling is captured Tuesday night in the Bay Area. While the pitching matchup is not nearly as enticing as Monday night's Roupp-Kevin Gausman tilt, the game still has the potential to be an entertaining bout. Goodness knows both teams need such a thing during what has been a middling season.

Trevor McDonald will take the mound for the Giants, while rookie Spencer Miles will toe the rubber for the Blue Jays. Neither pitcher has much experience as a starter — McDonald has made 11 of his 13 career starts in 2026, while Miles is making just his third Tuesday night — which just goes to show how desperate both sides are for quality starting arms at the moment.

Despite this being just his third career big league start, Miles has impressed so far this season. He's posted a 2.83 ERA over 54 innings, striking out 55 and walking 17.

Here is Tuesday's lineup and three matchups that matter to the Giants.

San Francisco Giants Lineup for July 7, 2026

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. RF Heliot Ramos

2. 2B Luis Arraez (L)

3. 3B Casey Schmitt

4. DH Rafael Devers (L)

5. CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

6. SS Willy Adames

7. 1B Bryce Eldridge (L)

8. LF Victor Bericoto

9. C Drew Cavanaugh (L)

San Francisco Giants vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Where: Oracle Park — San Francisco

Time: 6:45 p.m. PDT

TV: Giants — NBC Sports Bay Area; Blue Jays — Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: Giants — KNBR 680, 1510 AM KSFN; Blue Jays — SN 590 The Fan

Starting Pitchers

San Francisco Giants pitcher Trevor McDonald. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants: RHP Trevor McDonald (3-6, 4.42 ERA) vs. Blue Jays: RHP Spencer Miles (4-1, 2.83 ERA)

Giants Matchups That Matter

Heliot Ramos: Not a single Giants hitter has any experience against Miles. That doesn't mean there aren't enticing matchups, though. The first is the battle between Miles and Heliot Ramos, the hero for the Giants in Monday night's big win. Ramos has been one of the team's best hitters all year, and it'll be intriguing to see how Miles deals with him at the top of the order.

Drew Cavanaugh: Being a rookie in the big leagues is always a tough endeavor. Being a rookie starting catcher is even more difficult, given the demands of the position and the responsibility that comes with it. Drew Cavanaugh, a 17th-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 MLB Draft, will be appearing in just his eighth career MLB game Tuesday night against the Blue Jays, getting the start behind the plate. While there isn't any experience between Miles and Cavanaugh, both players will be looking to make good impressions on their respective organizations.

Luis Arraez: Every player on the Giants is under a microscope as the trade deadline approaches. Given the fact that the team isn't in contention to do anything in the postseason, it's likely that it'll sell. Luis Arraez is probably the club's premier trade piece, meaning everything he does on the diamond between now and the deadline is important for both his future and the Giants'.