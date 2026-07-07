Heliot Ramos’ ‘Little League Home Run’ Part of Huge Night in Giants Victory

Heliot Ramos hit three home runs on Monday night for the San Francisco Giants. Well, two actual home runs and one “Little League” home run.

It was all part of a big night for the left fielder, who ended up with three hits, five RBI and three runs in the Giants’ victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Oracle Park.

It was the kind of night that kick-started the Giants’ offense and got their series off to the right starts. Ramos injected some fun into the contest when he was the leadoff hitter for San Francisco.

Heloit Ramos’ ‘Three’ Home Run Night

HELIOT RAMOS LEADOFF LITTLE LEAGUE HOMER 🫨 pic.twitter.com/AK8xnN7WDl — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 7, 2026

The fun began in the first inning for Ramos. He slammed a pitch from Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman to right-center field and the ball caromed off the wall. It didn’t get nearly far enough away from the outfielders to get him all the way around the bases, but he was on his way to third when the throw was relayed to Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez.

His relay throw was wide of third base and sailed into the dugout on the third base side. With that, Ramos was allowed to jog home and give the Giants a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Ramos hit a more traditional home run, a three-run shot to the right field seats that was part of a five-run inning that put the Giants in control of the contest and up 8-1 at the time.

But he wasn’t done. In the eighth inning he went long again, this time with a shot to left-center field that gave him a two-run home run, his second home run of the game and his eighth home run of the season. It was his fourth home run in his first eight games since he returned from the injured list.

RAMOS ROUNDS THE BASES FOR THE THIRD TIME TONIGHT 💥 pic.twitter.com/C4DXfhcqLw — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 7, 2026

Ramos was put on the injured list on May 16 with a right quad strain. After a month of rest and recovery, he did an injury rehab assignment in the minor leagues before he was activated on June 28.

Before the injury he had played in 44 games and was slashing .267/.307/.424 with four home runs and 20 RBI. He also had 12 doubles and one triple, with 47 strikeouts and 10 walks.

With Ramos back, the Giants are nearly healthy in the outfield. The only piece still out is Harrison Bader, the center fielder who has been battling plantar fasciitis for the past month. He is still participating in rehab work but it’s unlikely he will re-join the Giants until after the All-Star break.