Freddy Peralta will be pitching for the Orange and Black in 2027, just not in San Francisco. Peralta signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, joining the many pitchers signed in the last few days, including several starters linked to the Giants.

Sonny Gray, seen as a solid option to support the Giants' rotation, returned to Minnesota, and intriguing Japanese product Kaima Taira, who could've helped San Francisco in multiple ways, leaped to MLB with the Blue Jays. Even Kris Bubic, whom many saw as destined for his hometown team, inked a one-year deal with the Guardians.

Before returning to Minnesota, Sonny Gray was a great fit for the Giants Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buster Posey has made it clear that the Giants intend to sign starting pitching, but with all the moves happening in anticipation of a lockout, who is left for San Francisco?

The Creme De La Creme

With no real intention of pursuing Tarik Skubal and Peralta going to Baltimore, there is one pitcher left on the market that the Giants need to target and he' s someone they're familiar with.

Michael King would be the perfect fit in the rotation alongside Logan Webb as a 1-2 punch. Last season with the Padres, King pitched to a 3.21 ERA with 159 strikeouts in 185 innings. The strikeout numbers are low, but King can pitch deep into games, limits hard contact, and has playoff experience. Plus, you take him away from a division rival. If the Giants want to compete in 2027, King is the best option left for a starting rotation that desperately needs help.

The Best of The Rest

While Buster Posey should do all he can to bring Michael King to San Francisco, there are still plenty of good rotation options that would support Webb (and King) and help the Giants in a tough NL West.

Former Chicago Cub, Matthew Boyd, could provide quality innings as well. A 3.91 ERA with Chicago shows that he's got plenty left in the tank, plus he gives the Giants a left-handed starter, something they've struggled with in the past few seasons.

Boyd's teammate and another lefty, Shota Imanaga, is probably the best choice for San Francisco behind Michael King. The team was linked to him when he came over from Japan, and now they have another opportunity to bring him to Oracle Park. Imanaga had a 3.77 ERA in 174 innings with 174 strikeouts, stats good enough to be the third man in the rotation.

Michael King should be a Giant, but Shota Imanaga is a great consolation prize Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Nick Martinez. Predicted to sign with the Giants early in the offseason, Martinez is coming off the best season of his career and would be a great complementary piece in the middle of the rotation. His 3.10 ERA as a 35-year-old is a great sign for San Francisco, plus he has NL West experience with the Padres.

The Giants missed out on many names they were linked to. With only five days until the lockout, they may not make any moves, but whenever Posey decides to strike, there are many great free-agent starters still available who will help the Giants compete in 2027.