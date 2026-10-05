Why Buster Posey Remains Optimistic About the Giants' Big 3

The San Francisco Giants should not have performed as poorly as they did in 2026, at least on paper. With the so-called "big three"—Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames—this team, as noted by President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey, was expected to be in contention for playoff positioning.

All three ended up on the injured list to end the season, with both Chapman and Devers getting successful core surgery; they should be ready for the 2027 campaign. Devers was the most successful in 2026, finishing his season with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs.

Going into the offseason, Posey and his crew have a handful of decisions to make. The President of Baseball Operations outlined what his first priority will be for the offseason and also highlighted the belief that the 'big three' will help turn this franchise around as soon as possible.

Why Posey Holds Optimism for His Stars

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey addresses the media during an introductory press conference. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I think I'm optimistic right now just because all of us kind of had our butts kicked this year, and you like to think that the competitors that they are, they're going to have a bit of a chip on their shoulder to prove people wrong going forward. Now, it's up to them to go out and do it," Posey told Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"We've seen throughout their career that they're more than capable of doing that. And so, I think I'm optimistic for that reason that sometimes, when you do get knocked down, it's a great test of character - a great test of character: are you going to push it a little bit harder in the offseason and be in the best possible shape you can be in to come in to start the year?"

All three wouldn't be signed to the contracts they are if they weren't proven All-Stars. Now, the Giants just need those superstars to work cohesively together, or else 10 years from now, they'll be looked at as some of the worst contracts San Francisco has had in the 2020s.

Getting Chapman to play over 100 games, as Devers and Adames did, will be a great step in the right direction. His Gold Glove defense at third base makes the infield that much better, and right next to him, Adames can hold his own in the field and at the plate.

Maintaining good health is important, but consistently performing well is what the Giants franchise needs from one of these three players next season, similar to how Devers played down the stretch before being placed on the injured list.