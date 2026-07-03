Giants’ Logan Webb Caps Dominant Month with Prestigious MLB Award

The San Francisco Giants capped off a more successful month of June, winning 12 games to 14 losses, the closest margin for the franchise to having a .500 month all season. Part of why San Francisco had better success was because of the performances they got on the mound.

One thing is for sure: starting pitcher Logan Webb is the heart and soul of this Giants franchise at the moment, and it showed in June. His dominance following his return from the injured list was matched by no other pitcher in the National League, lifting Webb to a prestigious award.

Webb Named NL Pitcher of the Month

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As revealed by Major League Baseball, Webb was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for June, lowering his ERA at the beginning of June from 4.25 to 3.09, giving him a June ERA of 0.71, allowing three earned runs.

His winning the award was the first time in his career, further proving the pitching talent in the National League and how underrated the Giants' ace truly is.

On the other side of the league, Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen won the Pitcher of the Month Award for the American League.

For the first time in his career, Logan Webb has earned National League Pitcher of the Month honors 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/hlDKfpr3pc — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 3, 2026

Webb struck out 29 batters compared to four walks in an outstanding stretch on the mound, collecting 38 innings of work in five starts. Of the five starts for the month, San Francisco won three of them, but should have been four if the Washington Nationals didn't score three in the bottom of the ninth to steal a victory over the Giants.

Of the five starts, Webb went eight full innings in three straight games, while only winning one of those games due to a lack of production from the Giants' offense.

The Giants have relied on Webb to help them improve their overall record, but there is only so much one player can do. The front office has an open ear to trades involving some of their biggest stars, but Webb might not be included on that list.

Webb is under contract with the Giants until the 2028 season and is a player that Buster Posey and company plan to build around rather than move him for prospects and MLB-ready players. Following a June like that, his asking price has only gone up if any other contending team was curious about his availability.

Webb will take the mound Friday night at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies, looking to carry his successful month into the new one.