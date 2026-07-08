Three Giants Matchups That Matter in Lineup Against Blue Jays, Dylan Cease

The San Francisco Giants had one goal on Tuesday night: take the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Objective: Failed.

The Giants lost 9-3. Everything went poorly. Starting pitcher Trevor McDonald lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs on 11 hits in the process. While Adrian Houser was able to come out of the bullpen and limit the damage, there was no coming back from such a large deficit.

Now the rubber match between the two clubs approaches. Both teams have struggled so far in 2026, and every little glimpse of hope is welcome. For the Giants, picking up a series victory here would be a wonderful confidence booster as the All-Star break approaches in earnest.

It'll be a tough task, though, as the Blue Jays are sending star right-hander Dylan Cease to the mound. Cease is in the midst of a wonderful season that has seen him rack up a whopping 137 strikeouts over 90 1/3 innings of work. His 2.79 ERA is also extremely impressive. There's no doubt he'll be a tough nut to crack.

Luckily for the Giants, Logan Webb — the organization's star pitcher in his own right — will oppose him. While Webb hasn't always been at his best in 2026, he's definitely capable of going toe-to-toe with a pitcher like Cease.

Here is Wednesday's lineup and three matchups that matter to the Giants.

San Francisco Giants Lineup for July 8, 2026

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. LF Heliot Ramos

2. 2B Luis Arraez (L)

3. 3B Casey Schmitt

4. 1B Rafael Devers (L)

5. RF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

6. SS Willy Adames

7. DH Bryce Eldridge (L)

8. CF Drew Gilbert (L)

9. C Eric Haase

San Francisco Giants vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Where: Oracle Park — San Francisco

Time: 12:45 p.m. EDT

TV: Giants — NBC Sports Bay Area; Blue Jays — Sportsnet

Radio: Giants — KNBR 680, 1510 AM KSFN; Blue Jays — SN590 The Fan

Starting Pitchers

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (5-6, 3.66 ERA) vs. Blue Jays: RHP Dylan Cease (5-4, 2.79 ERA)

Giants Matchups That Matter

Luis Arraez: No other Giants hitter has more experience against Dylan Cease than Luis Arraez. Over the course of 24 plate appearances, Arraez has recorded six hits and drawn one walk against the Blue Jays starter. All six hits have been singles. (Typical Arraez.) How much that experience helps him Wednesday afternoon is up in the air, but it certainly doesn't hurt.

Willy Adames: Much like Arraez, Adames has been able to rack up quite a résumé against Cease. Unlike Arraez, however, Adames hasn't exactly lit the world on fire in those situations. Yes, he has a home run, but that's just one of three hits. Additionally, he's struck out eight times against Cease. That's not great.

Rafael Devers: If this selection seems cliché, consider the fact that Devers – one of the more prolific hitters in the sport over the last decade – has absolutely raked against Cease throughout his career. The sample size is small, sure, but having a 1.067 OPS over the course of 15 plate appearances is nothing to scoff at. Devers has recorded four hits – two singles, a double and a