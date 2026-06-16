Why Giants Fans Should Watch Jung Hoo Lee Closely Before His At-Bats

The San Francisco Giants are back in action Tuesday night as they start their road trip in Atlanta, taking on the Braves. A lot of positive can come from this three-game set with the Braves, but the Giants' offense is going to need to lift the team to victories if that's the case.

One of the best hitters all season for San Francisco, even more so in the month of June, has been outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. Lee has broken out in 2026 after hitting in the .260s for his first two seasons in Major League Baseball, bringing in a .331 batting average on the road trip.

Hitting .431 in June is no joke, but the Giants haven't been able to capitalize on his strengths at the plate in the win column. However, Lee has been seen adapting something in the on-deck circle ahead of his at-bats that hasn't caught the attention of many.

Lee's New On-Deck Routine

San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) between pitches. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

KBO Insider Daniel Kim has covered all the action in Korean Baseball over the years, and when watching Lee on-deck against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park this previous series, he noticed the former KBO superstar is still following trends in his former league.

Kim noticed Lee taking his pointer and middle fingers and bringing them toward his eyes repeatedly in a quick manner, something he's seen other KBO stars do. He wrote the following on X (formerly Twitter).

"Noticed that Jung-hoo Lee has picked up latest #KBO on-deck routine while on current hot hitting streak. It hasn’t been scientifically proven, but a number of players believe that this helps w/ picking up pitches."

Noticed that Jung-hoo Lee has picked up latest #KBO on-deck routine while on current hot hitting streak. It hasn’t been scientifically proven, but a number of players believe that this helps w/ picking up pitches. #MLB #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/w4TW6DF9tO — Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) June 15, 2026

Whatever works, and for Lee, if this is something that he can do to help the Giants find ways to win with the bat in his hands, he'll continue to do so. It's smart, really. It trains players' eyes to see a blur and be able to pick out the pitches, which is perfect for one of the hardest things to do in sports: hit a baseball.

There have been just two games in June where Lee hasn't recorded a hit and they came in games one and two against the Cubs. In game three, Lee collected two hits, bringing his June hit total to 22 in 51 at-bats.

As the All-Star Game voting continues and as Lee continues to train his eyes to see the baseball even better than he already has, perhaps he could be the San Francisco representative to the midsummer classic.