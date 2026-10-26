Giants Need to Stop Pretending 2027 Is Their Only Chance to Win

Listen, let’s just lay it on the line from the beginning. No one want another 97 loss season for the San Francisco Giants. Sitting at the bottom of the National League West is not where this team wants to be or should be.

But, in being honest from the start, it is important to realize that wanting something and then making decisions to make it happen are very different things.

Buster Posey has already stated his feelings.

“If you are asking, ‘Do you think we can contend next year?’ I do. I do believe that we can,” he said during the team’s season-ending press conference.

That’s exactly how Posey should feel. Knowing that he has confidence in his team should be reassuring to the team. It’s important that the leaders express their belief in the team.

It’s also important for that belief not to be the only driving factor in decisions. Making big moves just to prove that they can compete in 2027 would be a big mistake.

Giants Can’t Afford Short-Term Approach

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco finished the year with a 65-97 record. While I’m not really sure anyone had them picked to be top contenders in 2026, when you have players like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Logan Webb on the roster, it is pretty easy to believe that they would have done better than 97 losses.

Looking at the team as a whole, there are several places that need upgrading. Let’s just start with the pitching staff. Across the board, there wasn’t consistency. The bullpen was unreliable at best. Then when you factor in the injuries, you end up with an overall pitching staff that ranked 23rd out of 30 MLB teams in ERA.

If you just look at saves, only one team in all of baseball was worse. So yes, there is a lot of work to be done regarding pitching.

Then there is the offense. The Giants were ranked 26th in runs scored and runs per game. Their on-base percentage was just one tick higher than the worst in the league.

So, if you just take these two categories: pitching and offense, having some short-term fixes are not going to get this team to contend next year. Gaining an established hitter would help, but it isn’t going to magically make this team a World Series contender.

There are substantial weaknesses on both sides of the ball. The decisions made during this offseason need to consider more than just the 2027 season.

Looking at the situation this way doesn’t mean that San Francisco should shy away from spending money. There are substantial needs on this team that won’t be able to be solved with the farm system.

But care should be taken not to trade away a lot of young talent for a veteran who may be able to contribute for one or two seasons.

Giants Have Something Worth Protecting

San Francisco Giants first round draft pick Jackson Flora Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the few bright spots for the Giants was the minor league system in 2026.

The San Francisco organization even earned Farm System of the Year honors proving just how much depth this team has and how much it has improved.

The Giants finally have a list of promising young players who could eventually provide some affordable production and move this team forward with more stability.

But, that isn’t going to happen overnight, either. With that in mind, Posey should be cautious in trading away all this talent for a temporary “fix”.

Of course, every deal would have to be considered, but in doing so, the team should determine whether it would move the organization forward and increase its winning chances further than just 2027.

Players should be added who can be part of the next winning era, not just avoiding another embarrassing season.

Posey Needs to Think Beyond

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We addressed several weaknesses above, but there’s more to it. Bryce Eldridge, Casey Schmitt and Marcelo Mayer still have plenty of development to do. They could certainly increase their value to the Giants.

There are several other young pitching prospects who are recovering from injuries or just making their way through the system.

All of that requires opportunity and time. Patience is going to be very valuable for this team. So are realistic expectations.

If the Giants can make some smart moves and compete in 2027 while working toward being a sustainable contender, then that is the way to go. Putting too much emphasis on being there next year would simply be a mistake.