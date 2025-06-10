Could San Francisco Giants Solve Massive Issue with Trade For Orioles Slugger?
The San Fransisco Giants have surprised some people this season by staying involved in the playoff picture despite low expectations nationally, however they have some major issues that must be addressed.
Pitching for the Giants has actually been fairly impressive based on the fact that many forecasted it as an issue.
Instead, it's been the offense which has been the fatal flaw for San Francisco, especially as of late. In fact, in the last 30 days, the Giants have scored just 86 runs, tied for 25th in Major League Baseball.
If San Francisco wants to fix its woes with the bats and be seen as a real contender, there's one name out there who could prove to be a perfect fit.
Giants Should Trade For Orioles Star Slugger Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles star first baseman Ryan O'Hearn would solve a few issues for San Francisco. For one, he would add a power bat to a lineup in desperate need of an injection.
Two, he would bail them out of the horrific season LaMonte Wade Jr. was having before he was designated for assignment and ultimately traded.
A move for O'Hearn would take a position that was a major black hole on both sides of the ball and instantly turn it into a stregth.
In a recent article from MLB.com naming each team's biggest trade chip, O'Hearn cracked the list for an Orioles team which is in the middle of a nightmare season and looks to be surefire sellers.
O'Hearn has slashed an incredible .316/.397/.500 with nine home runs and 24 RBI this season, quietly putting together an All-Star campaign that is looking like the best season of his eight-year career.
The slugger is due to hit free agency at the end of the season, something which must factor into negotiations given that he is likely just a rental player.
If the Giants feel like O'Hearn can put their offense over the top and make them into World Series contenders though, then they should be willing to take the big swing to go get him.
This is a San Francisco team that has more potential this season than anyone thought, but they are far from a complete product.
Someone like O'Hearn would get them a heck of a lot closer and could make a ton of sense as the trade deadline approaches at the end of July.
