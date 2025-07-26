Four Outfielders Giants Should Target As Trade Deadline Nears
The San Francisco Giants offense has been bottoming out at the worst time possible, and it appears as though they may need to make another big trade if they want to save their season.
There are a few spots that the lineup could get better, but one major need has formed in the outfield.
More News: Buster Posey Says Giants Are 'Scouring the Markets' for Starting Pitching Help
Mike Yastrzemski started out the year producing well, but has slashed just .194/.290/.294 with three home runs and 11 RBI in his last 49 games. It is easier to ignore poor offense at catcher or second base, but right field is not one of those positions.
Here are some intriguing outfielders that could be worth a look at the deadline should the Giants look to make a move there.
Ryan O'Hearn
The first-time All-Star has overcome his team's poor campaign to put together the best season of his career.
More News: Giants Prospect Marco Luciano Predicted To Be Dealt at MLB Trade Deadline
O'Hearn has posted a .280/.374/.451 slash line with 12 home runs and 37 RBI over 90 games this year. He is smart at the plate, hits the ball hard and can fill a couple of roles on defense.
He has been a bit cold in July, but his results over the last few seasons and majority of this one should be good enough to look past that.
Luis Robert Jr.
There is a risk involved that Robert doesn't improve the offensive outlook for the rest of the season, but the potential is far higher than what San Francisco currently has.
The 27-year-old has not looked the same since his breakout All-Star campaign back in 2023, but there have been flashes.
He's getting hot at the right time, posting a .351/.442/.541 slash line with two home runs, nine RBI and four stolen bases in his first 11 games of July.
Harrison Bader
Bader is mostly known for being a fantastic defender, but he has had a solid season at the plate with a fast swing and good barrel rate.
The 31-year-old has posted a .250/.333/.434 slash line with 12 home runs, 38 RBI and nine stolen bases in 91 games so far.
More News: Giants Recent Performance Could Lead to MLB Trade Deadline Adjustment
He hasn't been thrown around in trade talks as much, but it would be worth calling the Minnesota Twins about him with them leaning towards selling at the deadline and him being a rental.
Jesús Sánchez
This would be a bigger swing given that he is under team control through 2027, but it's one that is worth considering.
The 27-year-old plays solid defense in the outfield and has had a nice season at the plate with the potential to be even better. He has a lot of great offensive metrics like elite swing speed and high average exit velocity.
In 82 games this year, he has posted a .261/.324/.419 slash line with nine home runs, 34 RBI and nine stolen bases.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.