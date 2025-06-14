San Francisco Giants Ace Predicted to be NL All-Star by Former MLB Executive
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the best teams in baseball thus far this season, exceeding all expectations that were placed on them.
Coming into the year, many predicted they would be a middling team fighting to finish .500. When the Giants got off to a hot start, everyone figured it was a fluke and they would cool down eventually.
After an underwhelming May, the team has caught fire again in June, currently riding a seven-game winning streak.
Given how much success San Francisco has had, it should come as no surprise that several of their players are going to be in the mix for a spot on the National League All-Star team.
The most successful teams in the first half of the regular season are rewarded with All-Star representatives, and Giants fans will be happy to see some of their favorite ball players representing the NL Team.
One of the players who is going to make the squad, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), is ace starting pitcher Logan Webb.
As consistent a starting pitcher as there is, the San Francisco star is starting to garner some national recognition, with his performance being taken to another level in 2025.
Webb has increased his strikeout rate to career-high levels with 101 in 87.1 innings going into Friday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His 10.4 K/9 ratio would be the highest of his career.
Most importantly, he has increased his strikeout numbers without sacrificing any other part of his game. He still does an excellent job of pounding the bottom of the zone, limiting hard contact and inducing ground balls at a high rate.
His ground ball rate of 57.9% is in the 95th percentile in baseball, and barrel rate of 5.1% is in the 86th percentile.
Webb hasn’t lost any control of the strike zone, possessing an elite 4.8% walk rate, which is in the 91st percentile.
Incredibly durable, Webb is tied for the MLB lead with 14 starts and leads the NL with a 2.13 FIP.
The addition of a cutter to his arsenal has helped take his production to another level, now combining elite durability with stuff that is going to have him in the mix for the NL Cy Young Award when it is all said and done.
