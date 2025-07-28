Giants No Longer Seen As Team That Will Aggressively Buy Before Trade Deadline
A few weeks ago, the San Francisco Giants made what will likely be the biggest trade of the 2025 MLB regular season.
They acquired slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and right-handed pitching prospect Jose Bello.
Expectations were incredibly high upon adding such a talented hitter to the lineup, with the hope that Devers would elevate this group to another level.
More News: Giants Boss Explains Why He Believes Rafael Devers Playing First Base Is Important
Unfortunately, since he has been acquired, the team’s production at the plate has actually decreased.
Every time the Giants look as if they are building some positive momentum to remain in the National League playoff race, they take a step back with their offensive inconsistencies rearing its ugly head.
After scoring 18 runs in the final two games against the Atlanta Braves to win that series, San Francisco was swept by the New York Mets, at home, in a three-game series in which they scored five runs combined.
The Giants are 13-21 since landing the three-time All-Star, and their playoff odds are dwindling by the day.
More News: Giants Ace Logan Webb Has Struggled Since Returning from All-Star Break
That puts president of baseball operations Buster Posey in a tough spot because he has already shown a willingness to be aggressive in seeking out upgrades.
With the MLB trade deadline days away, will he continue looking for players to help turn a middling offense around?
Based on the MLB trade deadline urgency index shared over at The Athletic, they may not be as aggressive as originally believed.
More News: Nationals First Baseman Could Be Great Buy-Low Trade Candidate for Giants
Tim Britton placed San Francisco in the honorable mention category, as their urgency to add players has decreased for a multitude of reasons.
For starters, they already made a huge move acquiring Devers, which further depleted an already underwhelming minor league system that lacks impact talent outside of Bryce Eldridge, their top-ranked prospects who is one of the best in baseball.
More News: Former Top Prospect Still Considered Best Trade Chip for Giants Ahead of Deadline
There are still positions that could use help in the lineup, but the Giants may not have the assets to acquire a player who will move the needle a ton down the stretch.
Now three games out of the NL wild card race, it could be in the team’s best interest to see how things play out with the current group and re-evaluate things come this winter in free agency.
Don't expect any selling by Posey, but he could certainly dial back the aggressiveness of buying.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.