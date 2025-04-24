MLB Analyst Shockingly Snubs San Francisco Giants From Best Teams Rankings
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the best teams in baseball this year, kicking off the Buster Posey era with a bang. After compiling MLB's top record during spring training, they've opened the season 15-9 despite their tough schedule and playing in the toughest division in baseball.
From pitching and hitting to defense and baserunning, the Giants are doing everything well under veteran manager Bob Melvin. They have a plus-25 run differential and look like a legitimate contender this year.
However, many people have been slow to come around on San Francisco this year after three straight mediocre campaigns.
Even MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa, who played two seasons for the Giants from 2010 to 2011, couldn't bring himself to rank them among his five best teams right now.
"The tough one for me was the Giants," DeRosa said on MLB Central. "The Giants just walked into Yankee Stadium and took two of three in the pouring rain from them. I like the way they're playing inspired baseball."
DeRosa's rankings have the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 1, the New York Mets at No. 2, the San Diego Padres at No. 3, the New York Yankees at No. 4 and the Chicago Cubs at No. 5. He also mentioned the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers as snubs.
The Dodgers, Mets and Padres all have better records than San Francisco, so those choices are fair. The Cubs also make sense, as they have a better record than the Giants since returning from their Tokyo Series.
The Yankees are a questionable choice, however, given that they have a worse record and lost two of three to San Francisco at home a couple of weeks ago. They're riddled with injuries and are exceptionally top-heavy, relying on the hot starts of Aaron Judge and Max Fried to keep them afloat.
New York is overrated and will likely fall off, while the Giants have superior pitching and should only improve once guys like Willy Adames, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Patrick Bailey get going offensively.