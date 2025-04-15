San Francisco Giants Showing Tremendous Patience With Slumping Sluggers
The San Francisco Giants are off to a great start this year, going 12-4 to open the season.
One reason why is that their offense has been surprisingly good. Entering play on Tuesday, the Giants rank fourth in MLB in runs (85), fourth in isolated power (.196) and fifth in home runs (21).
That's been more than enough run support for San Francisco's stellar pitching, which ranks fifth in ERA (3.26), sixth in FIP (3.48) and seventh in strikeout rate (9.3 K/9).
The Giants' lineup has largely been carried by a couple of hitters off to amazing starts, who are picking up the slack for several hitters who've started the year ice-cold.
Jung Hoo Lee (1.038 OPS), Mike Yastrzemski (1.036 OPS) and Wilmer Flores (six homers, 20 RBI) have done most of the damage for San Francisco, which is getting much of its production from its outfield and designated hitter.
The infield has been another story, however, especially the middle infield.
New shortstop Willy Adames has been mired in a terrible slump to start his Giants career after signing a massive seven-year, $182 million deal with them over the offseason. He finally smacked his first homer of the season on Monday, but he's still batting just .203/.278/.297 (70 OPS+) with more strikeouts (19) than hits.
Given how much San Francisco is paying him, the team has no choice but to ride out the storm, trust his track record and wait for his production to improve.
Second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald also got off to a sluggish start, although he seems to be turning his season around. He fell a single shy of the cycle on Monday and now has seven hits in his last four games, raising his OPS from .448 to .810.
Fitzgerald was incredibly streaky last year during his rookie season, but the Giants were willing to let him work through his struggles after showing promise and earning their trust last season. His numbers are now nearly identical to last year, so that patience is paying off.
They aren't the only San Francisco players who've been scuffling. Patrick Bailey (.608 OPS), LaMonte Wade Jr. (.490 OPS) and Matt Chapman (.664 OPS) have also yet to find their groove.
However, new president of baseball operations Buster Posey has stayed the course. He's yet to make a roster move through 16 games, so he's not overreacting to anything. His team is playing well, so there's no need to rock the boat.
Fitzgerald has already rewarded Posey's patience, so hopefully some of his teammates can do the same.