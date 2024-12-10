MLB Draft Lottery Gives San Francisco Giants Same Pick as Last Year
The San Francisco Giants have learned that they will be selection at No. 13 overall in the 2025 MLB draft following Tuesday night's lottery.
This is an unfortunate drawing for the Giants, seeing as though they had the ninth-best odds to secure the No. 1 pick entering the evening. The Seattle Mariners jumped ahead of them all the way up to No. 3 overall. The St. Louis Cardinals also made a massive leap to No. 5.
It will be the second-straight year that San Francisco will be picking at the No. 13 spot and second time in six years. They selected outfielder James Tibbs III last year and Patrick Bailey back in 2020.
There is no telling what approach newly-appointed president of baseball operations Buster Posey will do with his first draft selection.
In recent years, they have taken big bats and two-way players that have high athletic ceilings. Taking a look at the current state of their farm system, they could use some more high profile pitching talent.
Given that the team is trying to contend, them going after a more pro-ready college arm would also make sense.
There is a lot of time left before the draft, but there aren't a lot of players that fit that mold currently projected to go in the middle of the first round. There are a number of college bats, however, so they could go back to that well again.
It isn't exactly the result that Posey was hoping for, but now they can ramp up their preparations for next year's draft.