New San Francisco Giants Superstar Will be Worth Every Penny of Contract
As the San Francisco Giants prepare for the 2025 season, they are searching for storylines to highlight.
However, the first topic of discussion tends to be about their new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, who is embarking on the journey to bring the only team he has ever known to the promised land.
As a fan, it can feel overwhelming, especially with the arch-rival Los Angeles Dodgers stirring things up and the rest of the NL West making significant improvements.
So where do you hang your hat as a fan?
Willy Adames is worth every penny paid to him.
When discussing how to play the game the right way you see his picture.
Meeting him for the first time, you see his energy, smile, enthusiasm, effort and his caring for his teammates.
It’s hard to believe anyone could have such a genuine love for the game, but that’s who Wily Adames is.
Whether it's opening day, getaway day in August or a Sunday matinee where he is the only regular in the lineup, Adames is unchanged.
Last year he played 161 games for the Milwaukee Brewers. On more than one occasion, he went directly to Manager Pat Murphy’s office when he found his name was not on the lineup card and changed his mind.
He understands that as a leader, his team needs him on the field.
In December, Adames signed the largest guaranteed contract in Giants history — a seven-year, $182 million deal, making the first significant move by Posey to shape the Giants clubhouse.
This contract surpasses Posey’s own record $167 million contract extension he signed in 2013.
His stats are just a part of what he brings to the table but also show he is a game-changer at shortstop.
In 2024, he posted a slash line of .251/.331/.462, with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 21 stolen bases and a 4.8 WAR.
Notably, the Giants have not had a player hit 30 home runs since Barry Bonds did so in 2004 and they were the last team to steal a base in 2024, despite the new rules implementations.
Adames will address both issues.
While Oracle Park is much more of a pitcher's park than American Family Field, Adames has power to all fields. When he stays inside and drives the ball to center field, home runs come in bunches.
He is prone to periods of trying to pull the ball, but his plate discipline is greatly improved, his strikeouts are down and he will carry the team at times for weeks. He lives for the spotlight and has a flair for the dramatic.
As he enters his 29-year-old season, Adames remains a solid defender at shortstop. His defensive metrics were down in 2024 likely due to his pursuit of playing 162 games.
What fans, players, coaches, and clubbies will discover is that his joy for the game and work ethic are infectious. There is no better role model for young players than Adames.
Two prime examples are William Contreras and Jackson Chourio, who formed a daily trio with Adames during pregame workouts and early batting practice, regardless of the previous night’s performance.
Adames leads by example, being the most vocal player in the dugout and bridging the gap between Spanish-speaking and English-speaking players in the clubhouse.
The numbers speak for themselves, but what the Giants are getting is a winner.
The highest compliment that can be paid to Willy is that he is not only a great player but also an even better person.
Giants fans enjoy…