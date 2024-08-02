San Francisco Giants Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Huge Reds Series
With the trade deadline now in the past, it's clear what the mindset of the San Francisco Giants organization is as they head into the final two months of the season.
Despite having the ability to move many of their pieces, the front office opted to hold onto them, seemingly convinced this team can make a run at the playoffs with their starting rotation healthy and other players on offense starting to heat up.
Whether that's the case or not will be seen, but that's the decision that was made so it's up to the players on the field to perform and make it a reality.
The Giants weren't completely dormant before the deadline, though.
They traded away Jorge Soler and Alex Cobb in salary dumps and brought veteran outfielder Mark Canha into the mix.
Initial roster moves were made when deadline day passed, including the promotion of their star prospect Marco Luciano who has been shredding up Triple-A and seems to be their designated hitter going forward.
But, San Francisco announced even more moves taking place ahead of their monster series against the Cincinnati Reds that gets underway on Friday.
Nothing in here seems to be a game-changing move, but the anticipated promotion of slugger Jerar Encarnacion is coming to fruition.
Them activating Canha like expected and seeing what the intriguing bat of Encarnacion can do resulted in newly signed Derek Hill getting designated for assignment after he went 3-for-12 with a triple and two RBI in his five games with the team.
The Giants are also getting reliever Sean Hjelle back after he was placed on the bereavement list July 28. He's been a huge piece of this bullpen in his third year at the Major League level, posting a 3.88 ERA across his 36 outings and 51.0 innings pitched.
Blake Sabol and David Villar getting optioned is a classic case of roster dominoes falling into place now that San Francisco has some other players ready to return and be part of the mix for the final stretch of the season.
It will be interesting to see how Canha and Encarnacion perform.
For the Giants to get hot and make a run, they'll need their offense to give this rotation run support so they can piece together as many wins as possible during this sprint to close out the year.