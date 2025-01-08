San Francisco Giants Claim Intriguing Power-Hitting Catcher off Waivers
So far, the San Francisco Giants have made two splashes this winter.
First, they handed star shortstop Willy Adames a lucrative contract that makes the left side of their infield one of the best in Major League Baseball with him standing next to Matt Chapman. His hitting ability also upgrades this lineup and gives them some pop they desperately needed.
The next one was bringing in future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.
While the 41-year-old is no longer the three-time Cy Young-caliber arm he once was at this stage of his career, he will be a steady presence and provide veteran leadership to the clubhouse that consists of a young pitching rotation.
The Giants have their sights set on making another high-profile move; winning the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes.
But with that still being a crapshoot, Buster Posey and his front office will continue trying to upgrade the entire organization in the meantime.
They did that by claiming intriguing catcher Sam Huff off waivers from the Texas Rangers.
The 26-year-old was a seventh-round draft pick of the Rangers in 2016, and while he doesn't have huge numbers to show for his time in professional baseball, he has a pretty promising stat line that suggests he could turn into something eventually.
Huff has appeared in 78 MLB games from 2020-24, spending the entirety of the 2021 campaign in the minors. During that time, he has slashed .258/.313/.455 with 10 homers, 19 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and an OPS+ of 113 across his 214 plate appearances.
While that's a small sample size, it points to some pop that he could bring to San Francisco.
This move has yet to be announced by the Giants at the time of writing, but if he is added to the organization, he'll be a solid option in Triple-A, where he has raked, while potentially being a backup option behind Patrick Bailey if veteran Tom Murphy struggles on offense.