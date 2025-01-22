San Francisco Giants Considered Best Fit for Potential Impact Infielder
It has been a busy offseason so far for the San Francisco Giants with a couple of big-name signings.
After years of struggling in the National League West, the Giants made significant changes coming into the offseason. Buster Posey took over as the president of baseball operations, with the hope of turning things around for his former team.
Over the past few years, San Francisco has struggled to bring in premier talent through free agency. With a need for some star power, the thought was that hiring Posey would help improve that.
So far this winter, the Giants have faired better in free agency. They were able to sign one of their top priorities this offseason Willy Adames to a long-term deal. Also, they recently signed veteran and future Hall-of-Famer, Justin Verlander, to a one-year contract to bolster the rotation.
While both of those signings should help San Francisco in 2025, they may want to add a few more players.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recently wrote about the Giants being a good fit for San Diego Padres free-agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim. He highlighted Kim’s ability to solidify the infield at second base and improve their lineup. It could help the Giants make up some ground with the teams Harrigan termed "the powerhouses in the NL."
There is also a connection for Kim with the Giants. He and center fielder Jung Hoo Lee played together in the KBO. And, he would bolster a position where San Francisco has an option, but not an experienced option.
After signing Adames, the Giants expect to move Tyler Fitzgerald to second base after he had a solid campaign at shortstop in 2024. Kim could upgrade the position.
Kim is an interesting free agent coming off an injury-shortened year with the Padres. Shoulder surgery cut his year short, which wasn’t ideal as he entered free agency.
When fully healthy, the talented infielder put up some impressive numbers in 2023. That season, he had a .260 batting average, 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 stolen bases, and a .350 on-base percentage.
The strong season for the now 29-year-old in 2023 resulted in a strong WAR of 5.8.
There is certainly a lot to like about Kim’s game as both a hitter, fielder, and baserunner. However, coming off a shoulder surgery is concerning, and a multi-year deal might not be wise for the Giants.
If they can work out a contract similar to what they did with Matt Chapman and Blake Snell last year — a one-year deal with an option — it would give them some flexibility in case he struggles.