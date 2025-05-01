San Francisco Giants' Four Biggest Surprises After Hot First Month
With April coming to an end, the San Francisco Giants have proven to be one of the best teams in the league so far.
Coming into the year, the Giants projected to be a middle of the road team in the National League, especially considering how the team has performed in recent years.
However, San Francisco has seemingly changed the culture so far for the franchise with Buster Posey taking over, and they have a 19-12 record with April coming to an end.
Now, the team will be hoping to sustain this success going forward.
As a team that has exceeded expectations, there have been plenty of surprises. Here are the four biggest so far this campaign.
Lights Out Bullpen
Coming into the year, the Giants figured to have a fine bullpen, but this unit has shockingly emerged as a strength of the team. San Francisco has the second-best bullpen ERA behind only the San Diego Padres so far this season.
A good bullpen makes it much easier to win games, and the Giants have found that out so far. With some talented arms, sustaining this type of success might be possible.
Flores Bounce Back
One of the biggest surprises to begin the year was the hot start by Wilmer Flores. After missing time and battling a knee injury in 2024, the slugger has bounced back in a big way this season.
So far, he has slashed .229/.282/.422 with seven home runs and 28 RBI. The power numbers for the veteran slugger have been impressive early on, and the knee is certainly doing better.
All-Star Lee
While Flores has had a great campaign, it has been Jung Hoo Lee who has emerged as the new star of the Giants.
The outfielder was a marquee signing for San Francisco two winters ago, and after missing most of his first year, has taken off in 2025. Currently, he is slashing .319/.375/.526 with three home runs and 18 RBI.
It has been an excellent start to the campaign and Lee might be an All-Star for San Francisco this year.
Giants a Contender?
Coming into the campaign, not too many were predicting the Giants to be as good as they are so far. While there is still a lot of season to be played, early indications are that San Francisco might be able to be a legitimate playoff contender.
With an improved offense, a great bullpen, and a starting rotation that while underperforming is expected to be a strength, there is plenty to like about the Giants right now.
While their division will be gauntlet, San Francisco will be hoping to keep up their winning ways with a well balanced approach.