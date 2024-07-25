San Francisco Giants Make Roster Moves Ahead of Cy Young Winner's Return
The San Francisco Giants made the expected official in advance of Wednesday’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they activated pitcher Robbie Ray from the 60-day injured list, who is expected to start.
Along with the Ray move, the Giants made several other moves to make room for him and another player who was recently acquired.
San Francisco added outfielder Derek Hill to the active roster, a player they picked up on Tuesday. The Giants optioned Luis Matos and Randy Rodriguez to Triple-A Sacramento and moved pitcher Keaton Winn to the 60-day injured list, which opened up a 40-man roster spot.
Ray is the big move, one this team has been waiting for most of the season. He’ll take on a lineup that includes reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.
He has spent more than a year recovering from Tommy John surgery for the torn flexor tendon in his left elbow, which he suffered early last season with the Seattle Mariners.
In spite of that, San Francisco traded Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani and cash considerations to the Mariners to acquire Ray in the offseason, knowing he would not be ready until the second half of the season.
That required Ray to go on an extended rehab stint in the minor leagues before he was ready for Wednesday’s game.
In 10 rehab games, nine of which were starts, Ray was 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He threw 29.1 innings and allowed 11 earned runs. He struck out 45 and walked six while batters hit .181 against him.
His most recent rehab start was his sharpest yet and cemented his ascent to the Major League roster. Against Albuquerque he pitched 5.1 innings, gave up no runs and one hit. He struck out seven and walked two.
The Giants hope that they will get something resembling the pitcher he was in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 13-7 with an American League-leading 2.84 ERA in 32 starts. He struck out an MLB-high 248 and walked 52 in 193.1 innings as he won the AL Cy Young award.
He followed that with a 12-12 2022 with Seattle, who signed him to a five-year, $115 million deal in free agency. San Francisco inherited that deal, but it comes with an opt-out after this season.
Ray was a 12th round pick of the Washington Nationals in 2010 and broke in with the Detroit Tigers in 2014. In 10 MLB seasons, he is 74-71 with a 3.96 ERA.