San Francisco Giants Outfield Needs Health, Player Development to Improve
The San Francisco Giants have seen a lot of shakeup this offseason, but one spot that remains largely the same is the outfield.
As a group, the Giants outfield combined for a 101 wRC+, which puts them pretty much at league average.
There haven't been any additions and the only real loss was Michael Conforto, who was playing at a solid level. It's a young group, though, so they can find improvement with health and development.
Here is what the projected San Francisco outfield will look like at the start of next season:
LF Heliot Ramos
Ramos was a breakout star of the 2024 season. He came out of nowhere to earn an All-Star nod as a rookie and won a starting job for the forseeable future.
He had some growing pains throughout the campaign, but came out on top with a .260/.322/.469 slash line with 22 home runs in his first real season.
Now, he will start the year in the Majors for the first time and needs to build on that impressive start.
CF Jung Hoo Lee
Lee was the big signing last offseason. He was a young former KBO MVP, but played only 37 games as a rookie thanks to an early injury ending his campaign.
In that time, though, he posted a .262/.310/.331 slash line with two home runs. He showed consistent flashes of a player that can get on base.
He still has a ton of potential to unlock both at the plate and in the field, but may still need some time to adjust to American pitching.
He showed signs of good plate discipline and that, combined with a full season of health, should give him a chance to show what he can really do.
RF Mike Yastrzemski
Yastrzemski is the least flashy of the three, but should still provide some solid production for a third outfielder.
The 34-year-old has averaged a .225/.311/.431 slash line with 19 home runs and 57 RBI over the last four seasons.
Bench: Brett Wisely, Grant McCray, Jerar Encarnacion
Wisely is a backup centerfielder and middle infielder who had a few bursts of production last year. He finished the year on a cold streak, but he looks like he could be a nice utility player.
McCray was a late call-up that struggled to hit for average, but looks to have some nice pop. He had five home runs and five stolen bases in 37 games.
Encarnacion also had a small sample size, but had the best numbers of the three. He posted a 248/.277/.425 slash line with five home runs and 19 RBI in 119 plate appearances.