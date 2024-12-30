Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Outfield Needs Health, Player Development to Improve

The San Francisco Giants outfield hasn't made any additions this offseason, but could still be improved in 2025.

Dylan Sanders

May 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
May 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants have seen a lot of shakeup this offseason, but one spot that remains largely the same is the outfield.

As a group, the Giants outfield combined for a 101 wRC+, which puts them pretty much at league average.

There haven't been any additions and the only real loss was Michael Conforto, who was playing at a solid level. It's a young group, though, so they can find improvement with health and development.

Here is what the projected San Francisco outfield will look like at the start of next season:

LF Heliot Ramos

Ramos was a breakout star of the 2024 season. He came out of nowhere to earn an All-Star nod as a rookie and won a starting job for the forseeable future.

He had some growing pains throughout the campaign, but came out on top with a .260/.322/.469 slash line with 22 home runs in his first real season.

Now, he will start the year in the Majors for the first time and needs to build on that impressive start.

CF Jung Hoo Lee

Lee was the big signing last offseason. He was a young former KBO MVP, but played only 37 games as a rookie thanks to an early injury ending his campaign.

In that time, though, he posted a .262/.310/.331 slash line with two home runs. He showed consistent flashes of a player that can get on base.

He still has a ton of potential to unlock both at the plate and in the field, but may still need some time to adjust to American pitching.

He showed signs of good plate discipline and that, combined with a full season of health, should give him a chance to show what he can really do.

RF Mike Yastrzemski

Yastrzemski is the least flashy of the three, but should still provide some solid production for a third outfielder.

The 34-year-old has averaged a .225/.311/.431 slash line with 19 home runs and 57 RBI over the last four seasons.

Bench: Brett Wisely, Grant McCray, Jerar Encarnacion

Wisely is a backup centerfielder and middle infielder who had a few bursts of production last year. He finished the year on a cold streak, but he looks like he could be a nice utility player.

McCray was a late call-up that struggled to hit for average, but looks to have some nice pop. He had five home runs and five stolen bases in 37 games.

Encarnacion also had a small sample size, but had the best numbers of the three. He posted a 248/.277/.425 slash line with five home runs and 19 RBI in 119 plate appearances.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/San Francisco Giants News