San Francisco Giants Outfielder Predicted To Play for Chicago Cubs in 2025
There's a clear need for more talent on the Chicago Cubs roster. Their past two games against the New York Yankees have continued to show their front office why they can't let the last two months fool them.
The team is decent, but they aren't as good as the contending teams in the National League. That's been proven time and time again this season.
In fact, they're somewhat similar to the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have more talent in terms of proven players, they've both disappointed greatly throughout the campaign.
San Francisco will also need to address their lack of talent when the offseason comes around.
There are ways for them to improve, but there will also be others who depart. Of those players is outfielder Mark Canha, who they acquired during the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers.
Canha was brought in to be a serviceable player who could help the Giants. While the club has struggled during his time, it hasn't been his fault.
The California native is slashing .275/.356/.314 with four home runs in 51 at-bats.
With Canha set to hit the open market, he should be someone teams want. Perhaps he returns to San Francisco given his ties with manager Bob Melvin, but if not, the 35 year old could be of use for a team like the Cubs.
That's exactly what Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted to happen. Reuter guessed Opening Day lineups around Major League Baseball, including Canha in Chicago's lineup.
"A low-cost veteran such as Mark Canha could help bridge the gap to young outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara, while also providing a backup option for Michael Busch at first base and a designated hitter/pinch hitter option."
Considering the Cubs' lack of offense for much of the year, a player like Canha could help them in a big way.
However, for the Giants, that means they'll need another player who could fit his role.
San Francisco was interested in a center fielder during the deadline, but that might've only been due to Jung Hoo Lee's injury. When Lee returns in 2025, it's uncertain if they'll look at the position as an area of need.
Nonetheless, they had conversations with other teams on potential deals, which could lead to them doing so again this winter.
Canha would be a solid piece to keep around, depending on the price, but if they could land a younger and better player, look for the Giants to go in that direction.