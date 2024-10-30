San Francisco Giants Predicted to Re-Sign Superstar Ace in MLB Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are going to attempt to turn back the clock this offseason after hitting the reset button on the franchise coming off missed postseasons in seven of the last eight years.
Outside of an outlier 107-win season in 2021, the team has not even been competitive for a huge portion of the last decade after they were the gold standard of baseball in the early 2010s when they won three World Series titles in five years. The Giants brought a piece of those teams back when they fired Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations at the conclusion of the season and replaced him with seven-time All-Star and a key member of all three titles, Buster Posey.
Posey's first offseason at the helm all of the sudden seems critical for what the future of the team is going to look like and where they will look to upgrade in order to get back on the winning track. When it comes to free agents currently in the Bay Area, the team's ace in Blake Snell is widely expected to opt-out from his $30 million player option and become a free agent. While generally that points to going elsewhere, Matt Johnson of SportsNaut predicted Snell to re-sign with San Francisco and put pen to paper on a brand new three-year, $112 million contract.
"After returning from the IL in July, Snell compiled a 1.23 ERA with a .123 batting average allowed," Johnson wrote. "Great pitching has long been part of the San Francisco Giants’ identity and under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, that should be continued."
Snell got off to a rough start with the Giants after signing a one-year deal last offseason, but his 3.12 ERA doesn't tell the full story as Johnson pointed out. Down the stretch following the return from injury, Snell was virtually unhittable and the two-time Cy Young will very much be one of the most coveted arms in all of free agency.
After moving three times over the last five years or so, San Francisco should have the advantage of Snell wanting to settle down and stay in one place rather than find a third new team in as many years. Still just 31 and not showing any signs of slowing down, the Giants would be wise to simply give their ace what he desires and lock him up for the foreseeable future.