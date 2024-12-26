San Francisco Giants Projected Rotation Next Season Sees Huge Addition
The San Francisco Giants continue through the offseason knowing there's still a strong need to add to the starting rotation.
Of course, some names are more desirable than others, and it still feels like the Giants could have one more huge splash in them as Buster Posey tries to get back to contention rapidly coming off seven missed postseasons in the last eight years.
For San Francisco to be successful in 2025, run limitation through a solid rotation is going to be key. Ranking No. 22 in the league last season in ERA among starters, an upgrade from the departed Blake Snell would be key in jumpstarting things. Without further ado, here is the projected rotation to begin next season in the Bay Area.
Opening Day Starter: RHP Corbin Burnes
Burnes is the elephant in the room when it comes to discussions of the Giants offseason. Bringing the Bakersfield native back to the West Coast and atop the San Francisco rotation is the major splash that fans want to see.
While he won't come cheap, suitors are dropping out and if the Giants are willing to pony up, the former Cy Young winner is there for the taking. Signing Burnes gives the team an immediate chance to end the poor trend of missed playoffs and get back to contending for titles.
No. 2: RHP Logan Webb
Webb doesn't get the same level of shine as some when it comes to discussions of the best pitchers in baseball, but he is absolutely in the conversation. With an ERA below 3.50 in each of the last three seasons, Webb is consistent and reliable. He has thrown over 200 innings in the last two seasons and is more dependable than anyone when it comes to being on the field.
Pairing him with Burnes instead of asking him to be the ace would immediately give San Francisco one of the best 1-2 punches in baseball.
No. 3: LHP Robbie Ray
While the contract for Ray is unfortunate — owning him $50 million over the next two seasons after a no-brainer decision from the lefty to opt in — he is still the best southpaw on the team. Making just eight total starts over the last two years, Ray was a shell of the Cy Young ace he was in 2021, but now healthy, the team will hope he can turn back the clock and get back to a similar level of play as the 2021-22 version of himself. Even if he's just 75% of that player, he's still a nice No. 3 in the rotation.
No. 4: RHP Hayden Birdsong
Birdsong had an up and down debut season in 2024 after coming up in late June and posting a 4.75 ERA over the first 16 starts in his career, but he ended the season on an extremely high note when in his final start of the season he struck out 10 batters in the first four innings of the game.
Birdsong will get a chance to begin the season in the rotation, but there's no lack of options to take his spot if he struggles early.
No. 5: LHP Carson Whisenhunt
Admittedly, it's probably a bit bold to predict Whisenhunt, the team's top pitching prospect, on the Opening Day roster, but in a righty-heavy rotation it's certainly not impossible. Landen Roupp could have a say here or in Birdsong's spot after showing encouraging signs in his four starts last season as could Mason Black, but with both players being right-handed we can give Whisenhunt the edge. The lefty will be a factor at some point next season, so why not put him in the rotation to start the year?