San Francisco Giants Signing Outfielder To Huge Contract Named 'Worst Recent Mistake'
The San Francisco Giants have finally started to open up their check books again, getting over the hump since their last big failed free agent signing.
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently looked through each MLB team's immediate history to find their worst mistake since 2020.
One Giants contract stood out above the rest. It wasn't long ago, free agency ahead of the 2023 season, that San Francisco gave outfielder Mitch Haniger a three-year, $43.5 million deal. He lasted barely one calendar year with the team.
The contract was already not too exciting when it happened, so to have it immediately blow up had to hurt.
In the last year of his first stint with the Seattle Mariners, before being given the deal, he had posted a .246/.308/.429 slash line with 11 home runs. Nothing otherworldly, but still carried some value in the backend of the lineup.
Haniger played just 61 games for the Giants in 2023. He struggled when healthy and then missed most of the campaign with a forearm injury.
During the time that he was actually on the field, he posted just a .209/.266/.365 slash line.
San Francisco clearly had some hangups about handing out this deal given that he was traded away the next offseason.
Back in January of 2024, the Giants sent Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani and cash to Seattle for Robbie Ray.
The 34-year-old slugger was healthier back with the Mariners this season, but the results only got worse.
As for San Francisco, they are likely not to miss that contract but the trade has been fairly neutral for them so far.
Ray did not have his debut in a Giants uniform until late July, so it's hard to really judge his contributions so far.
In his first 30.2 innings of work in San Francisco, he has a 4.70 ERA. His control issues have popped up again, which is what has held him back.
The 33-year-old won a Cy Young back in just 2021, though. He hasn't pitched a full season since the campaign after that, though. Perhaps he just hasn't had the chance to find a groove.
Overall, the Haniger trade being their worst move is fairly tame compared to what some teams have experienced.
His contract is also dwarfed by the deals handed out to Matt Chapman and Willy Adames over the past few months. Those contracts will be under great scrutiny as the Giants search for another postseason push.