San Francisco Giants Star's Improved Health Sparking Massive Rebound
The San Francisco Giants are off to an excellent start, and a lot of credit has to go to their improved lineup.
Coming into the season, the Giants' lineup figured to improve with the addition of Willy Adames, but it still looked mediocre on paper.
However, the unit has been anything but so far, with multiple players off to good starts and some unexpected performances so far.
Even though Adames has yet to hit the ground running with his new team, San Francisco is still finding ways to score and generate offense.
Due to the team having a great pitching staff, this could be one of the more balanced teams in the league if the offense continues to produce like it has been. While the starting rotation was expected to carry the team, the lineup might not be far behind.
One of the reasons for the turnaround this year has been several players that the team relied on last year being healthy and producing early on, including outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.
The talented outfielder was one of the Giants' main signings last season, earning a six-year, $113 million deal to come over from Japan. Unfortunately, he only played 37 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, cutting his rookie season short.
His loss was certainly a reason why the offense was lackluster at times, especially considering the caliber of player he is proving to be.
After a nice spring, Lee has been one of the key contributors for San Francisco early on this year.
The 26-year-old outfielder is slashing .333/.375/.533 (163 OPS+) with seven doubles, 15 hits, three steals and 0.8 WAR, proving why the Giants invested so heavily in him last winter. He's been an early difference-maker in their lineup and looks capable of being a top hitter going forward if he stays healthy.