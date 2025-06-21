San Francisco Giants Star Pitcher’s Value Revealed in Leading MLB Stat
The San Francisco Giants won their first game since the blockbuster trade for Rafael Devers and avoided a series sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Initially it appeared that the lackluster offense was going to continue to fail starting pitcher Logan Webb, but he managed to record his seventh win of the season.
Quietly, Webb reached a historical feat back on May 16 that illustrates his value to the Giants’ starting rotation.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Thursday marked Webb’s 39th start pitching at least seven innings since 2023, which leads all MLB pitchers by four.
His 101.1 innings pitched as of June 20 are the third-most in baseball, as were his 204.2 innings in 2024. He led the MLB with 216 innings pitched in 2023.
He’s currently on pace for a career-high ERA and ERA+. Entering play on June 20, Webb has a 2.49 ERA and 153 ERA+ with 114 strikeouts to 20 walks in 101.1 innings.
It will be challenging for Webb to surpass the likes of Pittsburgh Pirates’ Paul Skenes for the NL Cy Young award and All-Star start. However, his value to San Francisco can’t be overstated.
Over the last two seasons, the Giants are 15-8 in games where Webb pitched seven or more innings and are 5-3 through the 2025 campaign.
The real effect is on San Francisco’s bullpen, which enters play on June 20 boasting an MLB-leading 2.58 ERA over 255.1 innings pitched, which is the ninth fewest innings by a bullpen.
Batters are also hitting an MLB-low .200 against their bullpen.
That’s illuminated in Webb’s 3.2 wins above replacement, which is tied with Skenes for second-best in baseball.
The Giants still have work to do to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers—whose 46 wins lead the National League—in the NL West.
With the addition of Devers, that should infuse a momentum boost that complements Webb’s longevity he’s displayed for three-plus seasons.
