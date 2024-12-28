San Francisco Giants Have Superstar Free Agent Slugger 'On Their Radar'
The San Francisco Giants have struck out with a couple of pitching targets this offseason, but they may still be willing to go all in on improving the offense.
Former New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso entered free agency this offseason as one of the top players available, but his market has been fairly silent so far.
That is starting to change, though, as Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle recently reported that the Giants have Alonso 'on their radar' as a potential free agent add.
The 30-year-old first baseman is coming off of what some would consider a career-worst campaign, but he would still be an instant boon to the lineup.
He posted a .240/.329/.459 slash line with 34 home runs and 88 RBI in 2024. It was also his third-straight All-Star campaign.
Alonso would have had seven more homers and 10 more RBI than anyone on the Giants' roster last season, so it is clear to see what he brings to the table.
That is not to mention the fact that he has also had much better years in the past. Over the last four years he has averaged 39 long balls and 108 runs driven in. He is well above average at the plate when it comes to power.
There also shouldn't be too many concerns about his play translating to Oracle Park. He has a .250/.307/.603 slash line with seven home runs in 17 career games there. It isn't a huge sample size, but it is promising.
New president of baseball operations Buster Posey has made it clear that he wants to shift away from platoon players and find more every day guys for the lineup sheet. Alonso would be an instant starter at first base, along with figuring into the DH spot as well.
This has been an interesting offseason for San Francisco already.
Before it even began, Matt Chapman was awarded a long-term extension that showed they were willing to finally open up the pocket books. They continued that trend when they signed shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 millon deal.
It hasn't all been sunshine, however, as they have lost out on both Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes in their pitching staff.
Alonso would obviously not help out the staff, but he would help an already improved offense reach another new level. There were rumors that he would fetch over $200 million this offseason, but as time goes on that looks less likely.
Still, he would be expensive. It might not be too smart to hand over that kind of money without first figuring out what to do about pitching. That is, unless the Giants are willing to spend a whole lot of money in search for another World Series ring.