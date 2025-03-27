San Francisco Giants Tie MLB Record With New Opening Day Outfield Starter

The Giants LF streak will reach 19 Opening Days on Thu



Most consecutive Opening Days starting a different player (no repeaters) at any particular position, since 1900:



2007-25 Giants LF: 19**

1937-55 Browns/O's LF: 19

2005-21 Padres LF: 17



**active streak



