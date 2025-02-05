Should San Francisco Giants Make Blockbuster Trade for Seattle Mariners Ace?
In his first offseason as the San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations, Buster Posey has shown he is willing to spend money to upgrade areas of the roster.
After identifying shortstop as a need, he went right to the top of the market and snagged the No. 1 player available in free agency; Willy Adames.
The two sides agreed to a massive seven-year, $182 million deal, the largest in franchise history.
Adames will provide the Giants with impact performance immediately and into the future, combining with third baseman Matt Chapman to create one of the strongest left-sided infields in baseball.
Unfortunately, that was the only splash the team had made thus far under Posey, as their other pursuits were not successful.
They made a run at Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, but he agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with their NL West rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It had to hurt not only losing out on Burnes but seeing him land within their own division.
They had already gone through that once this offseason, as Blake Snell opted out of his contract with San Francisco and signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The team has yet to truly fill that void in their rotation, as the only addition made was veteran Justin Verlander.
Coming off the worst campaign of his career, there are serious questions about what he will provide the team in 2025. That is the case with most of their starting pitching depth, as there are no sure-fire options behind their ace, Logan Webb.
The lack of uncertainty behind one of the most reliable starting pitchers in baseball is a major reason why the team should get involved in the Luis Castillo sweepstakes.
The Seattle Mariners are overflowing with pitching, as they are in the conversation for the best rotation in baseball. But, if they want to seriously contend, they need to add more firepower to their offense.
There could be a match made between the Giants and Mariners, as they could start a package around one of their veterans, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski or first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., and include former top prospect Marco Luciano.
Castillo would be an excellent target for San Francisco given his track record. He is a legitimate ace, capable of getting near the production that Snell had provided.
There are only three seasons in his eight-year career he didn’t make at least 30 starts; as a rookie when he debuted in June, during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign and in 2022 when he was an All-Star and made 25 starts.
Availability is the best ability, and he would provide that in spades.
The veteran is also under contract for three additional seasons including 2025, so this wouldn’t be a rental. Castillo would provide the team with co-aces to rely on for three more years as they look to develop some of their younger arms to fill out the rotation behind them.
He does a good job of limiting hard contact and pitching at Oracle Park is something every pitcher can benefit from.
Acquiring a player of that caliber would help close the gap with their NL West rivals and improve their odds of competing for a playoff spot in 2025.