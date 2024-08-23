Where Do San Francisco Giants Pair of Aces Sit on Top Arms List?
The San Francisco Giants have a problem that every manager in baseball would love to have. Who is the ace of their pitching staff; Blake Snell or Logan Webb?
Webb has been a workhorse for the Giants and one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball post the pandemic-shortened season. He was second in the Cy Young Award voting in the National League last season, finishing behind Snell, who was with the rival San Diego Padres, while leading baseball with 216 innings pitched, a 1.3 BB/9 and a 6.26 K/BB ratio.
This season, Webb was named to his first All-Star game as well, representing San Francisco along with outfielder Heliot Ramos. He is once again getting the job done atop the rotation, leading baseball with 172.2 innings pitched, 27 starts and 702 batters faced.
But, the mantle of Giants ace looks to fall upon Snell right now. This is not a slight to Webb, who has been excellent once again. But what Snell has been accomplishing in the last few weeks puts him among the best players in the sport.
Over at Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer put together power rankings of one ace from each team around the MLB. It was Snell who was selected as the San Francisco representative, coming in at No. 9.
“...Since coming back from his second IL stint of the year on July 9, he's tossed a no-hitter and otherwise amassed a 1.03 ERA and struck out 70 of the 187 batters he's faced.
It's further proof that the two-time Cy Young Award winner is as good as anyone when he's hot. And right now, "hot" barely describes his temperature,” Rymer wrote.
Since coming off the injured list, Snell has allowed multiple runs in only two out of eight starts. The adjustments that he has made to his pitch selection have paid dividends, as he is getting opposing batters to chase more along with racking up swings and misses.
Those are video game numbers that Snell has been putting up over the last 6+ weeks. He has played a major part, along with Webb, in keeping the team’s slim playoff hopes alive in the National League.
The turnaround in performance also will lead to Snell trying to cash in as a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. He will reportedly decline his player option to test the market, seeking a lucrative long-term deal.