Will San Francisco Giants Promote Top Prospect After Dominate Start in Triple-A?
The San Francisco Giants do not have what many would consider to be an elite farm system, however they certainly have an elite prospect at the top of it.
Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge is exactly that and has as much potential in his bat as any other youngster in baseball. The 2023 first round pick started the 2025 season in Double-A after a big 2024 campaign across four levels and was absolutely dominating there to start the year.
This week, he was promoted to Triple-A, and though he has only played two games so far with Sacramento, he's already making a huge impact.
On Thursday night with his team trailing 3-2, Eldridge mashed his first Triple-A home run with a grand slam that was absolutely crushed to right field, helping Sacramento get the victory:
Could San Francisco Giants Promote Bryce Eldridge This Season?
Eldridge is not scheduled to arrive to Major League Baseball until next season at the earliest, but he is clearly beginning to prove that schedule may not apply to him.
Across 36 games this season now in both Double-A and Triple-A, Eldridge has slashed .282/.356/.527 with eight home runs and 25 RBI. With two hits and five RBI in his first two games at the highest level of the minor leagues, he has not looked overwhelmed at all so far in the transition.
Granted it's a small sample size, but it's worth at least asking the question whether or not he could wind up with San Francisco this season.
The Giants offense is struggling mightily at the big league level, and if Eldridge continues to put up huge numbers and show the team he can help now, there would be no reason to hold him back.
Over the next few weeks, fans in San Francisco are going to be watching Sacramento very closely.
If the hot start for Eldridge is more than just a hot start and an actual indicator that he's ready for the show, the noise is going to start getting a whole lot louder about the possibility of bringing him up.
For the moment, the 20-year-old will continue to figure out how to get better and take steps to prove that he is prepared for the biggest leap in competition yet.
If his first two games are any sort of indicator, it's not going to be a very long time before that happens.