Yankees Released Former Star Veteran Could Be Solution for Major Giants Issue
The San Francisco Giants have exceeded expectations this year in the first season of the Buster Posey era, still finding themselves right near the playoff picture over halfway through the year.
When Posey was hired, there was hope he could turn around the direction of the organization, but he has started to do it a whole lot quicker than most expected him to.
As the Giants approach the trade deadline, they must make the decision whether or not they are going to go for it now or build for the future, and there is one major lineup question that needs to be solved one way or the other.
San Francisco has struggled at first base all season long, and as of right now, it does not look like new DH Rafael Devers is going to slot in seamlessly right away.
If the Giants want to add an insurance plan to the roster who has experience at the position, perhaps they could look to recently released New York Yankees veteran DJ LeMahieu. The 36-year-old was discarded by his former team this week after a lengthy career in the Bronx and has Gold Glove experience playing just about every infield position.
Not only could LeMahieu slot right into first if San Francisco is tired of Dominic Smith, he can serve as some relief to an infield which has seen an insane amount of injuries at second and third base as well.
It has been a rough couple of seasons injury wise for LeMahieu and his production on the field has suffered as a result, however his slash line this year of .266/.338/.336 in 45 games indicates he can at least still hold his own in the Major Leagues.
As recently as 2022 and 2023, LeMahieu was still a very solid player who would be capable of helping a roster. If his disastrous 2024 was an indication of injury rather than a player who had completely lost it, LeMahieu can still produce.
Whether or not he even wants to play anymore on what would likely at first be a minor league deal rather than simply just walking away is not known, but if the four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star still wants a shot, San Francisco could make a lot of sense.
