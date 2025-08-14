Two Prospects look like the Giants' Double-Play Combo of the Future
When fans think of the San Francisco Giants' minor league system, there are a few names that immediately come to mind. Bryce Eldridge, who looks like a future All-Star despite being just 20 years old, is on the minds of every Bay Area backer due to the amazing upside he possesses.
But further down the chain are two players with similar skills who play essentially the same two positions. Both Gavin Kilen (currently ranked as the Giants no. 3 prospect) and his San Jose Giants teammate, Walker Martin, are making their way through the system playing both shortstop and second base. Once they figure out who's going to play where, the two have an opportunity to form the defensive nucleus of future Giants teams for years to come.
Kilen is a product of the University of Tennessee, and is considered the more polished player of the two. He's expected to start at Double-A next season, with an eye for quick advancement. Drafted by San Francisco with the 13th overall selection of the 2025 Major League Baseball draft, Kilen had a .357 batting average, along with 75 hits, 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 60 runs in his final college season.
The Giants could have a promising Keystone Combination
Walker Martin has been on the radar of those who watch the club's prospects closely. The 21-year-old is developing quickly after being drafted by the Giants with the 52nd overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Like Kilen, he has spent the year with San Jose. He's only hitting .249, but he's shown pop at the plate, hitting 12 home runs and 67 RBI. He's also got decent speed, and has swiped 12 bases.
With this pair progressing through the system at roughly the same points in their careers, it will be interesting to see how this duo develops over the next two year. In fact? When the Giants start thinking of a double play, the should look towards San Jose. They habe two budding stars who could be making twin kills for a decade.