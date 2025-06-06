This San Francisco Giants Pitcher is Quietly Garnering All-Star Attention
The San Francisco Giants know that if they want to remain in the playoff race this season, their offense has to pick things up.
Players have to start playing up to their potential, taking some pressure off of a pitching staff that has been incredible all around. If the lineup could produce at just a league-average level, the team would be legitimate contenders.
That is a testament to just how good the pitching staff has been, especially the bullpen.
It would not be a stretch to say the Giants have the best bullpen in baseball this year, despite their closer coming into the year, Ryan Walker, struggling to replicate his dominant performance in 2024.
The team has been fortunate to see former All-Star closer Camilo Doval, who has taken the role over again, return to form.
Randy Rodriguez, who was a below-average producer in 2024, has come out of nowhere as one of the best setup men in baseball in 2025.
He made franchise history in May, becoming the first Giants pitcher to strike out at least 20 batters without allowing a single run. His dominance has continued into June, recording his first career save against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.
Doval and Rodriguez are receiving a lot of attention, and rightfully so; both are going to be in the mix for spots on the National League All-Star Team, especially with Doval in a position to start racking up saves.
Tyler Rogers Has Strong Case To Represent Giants in All-Star Game
But, there is a true three-headed monster that has developed in San Francisco, with a third reliever, Tyler Rogers, also performing at an incredibly high level.
Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required) recently made a pitch for him to be a member of the NL All-Star Team.
“He’s been one of the most effective relievers since coming into the league seven years ago, and even if he were just a boring ol’ right-hander, he’d be worthy of special recognition. But every pitch he throws is a reminder that this is a strange, beautiful and ridiculous sport. That gets him bonus points, and an All-Star nod is overdue. Send him up against Aaron Judge in the eighth inning of a close game, and let the world watch with rapt attention and/or bemusement,” Brisbee wrote.
Consideration is certainly warranted with Rogers being a workhorse for manager Bob Melvin. He has already made 30 appearances this season out of 62 games, throwing 28.1 innings.
His ERA is 1.59 to go along with 27 strikeouts, and he has an incredible 246 ERA+ and has already accumulated 1.1 WAR despite not recording a save.
Normally, it is the closers who get all the love for spots on the All-Star team because of their counting stats, but someone as productive as Rogers certainly has a strong case to be on the team as well.