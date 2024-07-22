Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 22 vs Detroit Tigers
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Detroit Tigers
O/U: 7
CLE SP: Carlos Carrasco (3-7, 5.02 ERA)
DET SP: Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.41 ERA)
Carlos Carrasco
Veteran starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco will get the call for the Guardians in Game 1 of the team's four-game series against the Tigers. Carrasco is far from his vintage self, but the 37-year-old right-handed pitcher has been serviceable as a back-of-the-rotation pitcher this year. In his last outing, he gave up one earned run on six hits against the Tampa Bay Rays. His total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-160) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Riley Greene
Detroit's offensive efforts this year have been heavily carried by outfielder Riley Greene. The once highly-touted prospect is finally shining in the majors, as he is batting .271 with 17 home runs on the season. Since making an All-Star appearance last week, Greene has gone 2-for-7 with an RBI. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tarik Skubal
Potential Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal is set to make his 20th start for the Tigers in 2024. The lefty has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2024, posting a 2.41 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP. Skubal got the short end of the stick in his last start, giving up only two runs on two hits in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. His total strikeouts is set at 6.5 (+135) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in his last five starts.
David Fry
The Guardians' offense in the past two games has been scary, and not in a good way. The team combined for three hits and 18 strikeouts in the final two games against the Padres. Until Cleveland can finally break out of this slump, there is realistically no positive hitters to take a swing on. David Fry, however, could at least be interesting, considering how well he does against left-handed pitching. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.