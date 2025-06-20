Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Guardians Star Pitcher
There is a trend when it comes to the Cleveland Guardians and superstar pitchers, and that's trading them at peak value to recuperate some capital before their value is lost.
Typically, the organization has done that with their starting pitchers, but there is one reliever who could be the next big name to be on the move.
Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports! believes that Emmanuel Clase is one player who could be on the move between now and the end of July.
"That said, Clase appears to be putting his struggles behind him. Over his past 15 outings, he has a 1.88 ERA with seven saves and has looked more like the two-time AL Reliever of the Year. If Clase's struggles are indeed in the past, this could be the perfect time for a contender to woo the Guardians into trading their longtime closer," wrote the analyst.
Dorsey named the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies as possible landing spots for the three-time All-Star.
Even with Cleveland hovering around .500 this season, it will still be slightly shocking to see the Guaridans trade away Clase
If they did move on from him, the deal would still have to include a player who helps the Guardians win now while also being under team control for the forseeable future.
Given Clase's ability and contract status, that's more than a fair ask for Cleveland's front office.
The 27-year-old is under an incredible team-friendly contract through the 2028 season and has been one of baseball's best relievers over the last three seasons.
Sure, Clase had his struggles earlier in March and April, but he has a 1.88 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP over his last 15 appearances, showing signs that he's returning to form.
Trading away one of baseball's best closers would obviously sting, but there is a world where moving on from Clase could make sense for the Guardians.
