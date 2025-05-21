Analyst Names Elite Guardians Prospect As Possible Trade Candidate
The Cleveland Guardians' core is good enough to make a deep playoff run, and that was fully displayed in 2024.
However, if the Guardians want to truly contend for a World Series, Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan need more help in the lineup, and the rotation could use another proven starter.
This help may have to come from outside of Cleveland's organization, making the Guardians buyers at the trade deadline.
If Cleveland does make a big move before July 31, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes Ralphy Velazquez could be a trade candidate. for the Guardians.
"If extra aggressiveness is in fact the case, 2023 first-round pick Ralphy Velazquez reasonably could be on the trade block," wrote Miller.
"He played in last summer's Futures Game, but he's likely still a few years away from making the big leagues, currently batting .175 through 50 games at High-A Lake County. For a few select teams currently in rebuilding mode, the not-yet-20-year-old first baseman could be exactly what they want."
Velazquez is Cleveland's sixth-ranked prospect and has the potential to be an above-average power hitter at the MLB level. However, it would make sense for the Guardians to include him in a trade, which would help them right now.
The Guardians have a ton of first base depth throughout their organization.
Carlos Santana is currently taking the majority of the reps with Kyle Manzardo as his backup and full-time designated hitter. David Fry won't play the field in 2025, but will be back in the equation next season.
Don't forget about another one of Cleveland's top prospects, C.J. Kayfus, who is also a first baseman.
The Guardians must address the first base log jam at some point, so trading Velazquez in a win-now move this summer wouldn't be surprising.
