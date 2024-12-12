Braves Urged to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for Cleveland Guardians Star
The Cleveland Guardians have been very busy this week. Not only were they able to re-sign star pitcher Shane Bieber, but they pulled off two trades as well.
While it has been very busy recently for the Guardians, they likely aren't done this offseason. There are other moves that they could make, including trading another one of their current stars.
Josh Naylor has been a name heavily talked about in the MLB rumor mill. It seems like there is a decent chance that he could end up being moved this offseason.
With that in mind, the Atlanta Braves are being urged to consider pursuing a major trade with Cleveland to acquire Naylor.
Harrison Smajovits of Atlanta Braves on SI has made the suggestion for the team. He thinks that Naylor could be a perfect fit with the Braves.
"The Atlanta Braves continue their search for an outfield bat. In that search, it would be on brand for them to make a bold move to acquire that upgrade. A bold move could be to acquire Cleveland Guardians all-star first baseman Josh Naylor, who has previous MLB outfield experience."
He continued on, talking more about how Naylor would be a fit in the Atlanta outfield.
"Naylor would be an outfield addition, and he would be a logical one based on his experience. While it’s been a few seasons since he’s played a serious amount of time in the outfield, he would bring corner outfielder experience to the table. Of his 145 games in the outfield, 92 have been in right and 55 have been in left. When the Braves need someone to fill in for Ronald Acuña Jr. to start the season and then move over to the other corner, that sounds like a solid fit."
Naylor is coming off of a big year with the Guardians. He ended up playing in 152 games, hitting 31 home runs to go along with 108 RBI and slashing .243/.320/.456.
At just 27 years old, Naylor could be a long-term addition for anyone who trades for him. The Braves could very view him as such, or they might just want to acquire him for short-term purposes.
All of that being said, this is just an idea. Naylor seems to be very much available for the right price and Atlanta could be a very intriguing destination.
Clevleand fans should buckle up. It has already been a wild offseason and it's quite possibly just getting started.