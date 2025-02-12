Bill Nye The Science Guy Makes Wild Guardians Prediction
For children growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, Bill Nye the Science Guy was a classroom staple. The mechanical engineer-turned-TV host made a career of educating children about various topics in science, and his self-named show won 19 Emmy Awards along the way.
As you can imagine with his background in physics, Nye is also a massive baseball fan. On Wednesday morning, Nye appeared on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" show in New York City to give an interesting forecast for the Cleveland Guardians' 2025 season.
That's right: Bill Nye the Science Guy, who spent his career performing scientific experiments to prove truths using detailed logic and reasoning, thinks that the Guardians will win the 2025 World Series.
Cleveland hasn't won a World Series since 1948 and hasn't been to the final round of the playoffs since falling to the Chicago Cubs in seven games in 2016. But after being right on the doorstep last season — losing to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series — Nye believes the Guardians will be the team to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy in 2025.
Per ESPN BET, the Guardians currently are tied for the ninth-best odds to win the title, at 25-1. Cleveland is tied for the fourth-best odds to win the American League (12-1) and is the favorite to win the American League Central.
Nye, a Nationals and Mariners fan, appeared in the 2018 Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park. He received a standing ovation after singling into right field, combining his physics prowess with his love for America's Pastime.
Perhaps Nye's prediction will manifest a big year for Steven Vogt's squad.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Imagining Three Dream Trade Targets for The Cleveland Guardians
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Sign High-A Catcher To Minor League Contract
MORE: Insider Connects Guardians To Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Reporter Compares Cleveland Prospect To Jose Ramirez
MORE: Insider Drops Major Update on Guardians' Pitching Search