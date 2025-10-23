Cleveland Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez nominated for major MLB award
One of MLB’s most underrated and unappreciated players is up for a major award.
Jose Ramirez, after yet another 30/30 season, is a finalist for the Silver Slugger among American League third basemen.
He joins Red Sox Alex Bregman and Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero as the finalists for this year’s award. Ramirez has already won five silver sluggers.
Ramirez had another spectacular season for the Guardians, mashing 30 home runs, driving in 85 runs, and stealing a career-high 44 bases in 158 games. He had an average of .283, an OPS of .863, an OPS+ of 137 (MLB average is 100), and a wRC+ of 133. That wRC+ is top ten in the American League, and the OPS is good for 5th in the American League.
Needless to say, he just knows how to hit baseballs better than most MLB players. But he does have some stiff competition for this award.
Rays’ third baseman, and former Guardian, Junior Caminero had a season for the ages. In 154 games, Caminero mashed 45 home runs and drove in 110 runs. His wRC+ (129) and OPS (.846), however, were both lower than Ramirez’s. His batting average is also nearly 20 points lower than Ramirez’s, sitting at .264. Not that it matters for this award, but Caminero also only stole seven bases.
Then there is Alex Bregman, who finished his first, and likely only season with the Boston Red Sox. In only 114 games, Bregman batted .273 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, and had an OPS of .821 with a wRC+ of 125.
Bregman was an integral part of the Red Sox success this season, but all of his statistics, except for batting average, are lower than both Ramirez and Caminero. That makes it seem like it is a two-horse race for this award.
Ramirez, second on the Guardians’ all-time list of total bases and first in extra base hits, and top 15 in career OPS, is looking to solidify himself yet again as not only an all-time Guardian, but another notch on his Hall of Fame resume.
Wade Boggs, a Cooperstown resident, set the record from 1983 to 1994 for the most Silver Sluggers won by a third baseman with eight. Ramirez is sure giving Boggs a run for his money, as this award would make it his sixth award as a third baseman.
There is a list of Hall of Famers who have won six or more Silver Sluggers with a single team, ranging from Ken Griffey Jr. to Barry Bonds to Cal Ripken Jr.
Ramirez is currently Cleveland’s all-time leader in Silver Slugger awards and is looking to add to that list, bolstering his Hall of Fame resume and carrying the Guardians to the continued success they have had throughout his tenure.