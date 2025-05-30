Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians All-Star Returns To Lineup After Injury Scare

Steven Kwan is back in the Cleveland Guardians lineup, one game after exiting with a wrist injury.

Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) runs to first base after hitting a single during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) runs to first base after hitting a single during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images
Steven Kwan exited Wednesday afternoon's game with right wrist inflammation, striking fear into the hearts of the Cleveland Guardians fans all across Northeast Ohio.

Stephen Vogt said after the game that the team didn't want to take any chances, and he thought the All-Star outfielder would be good to go for Friday.

That was exactly what happened as Kwan is back in Cleveland's lineup, hitting in his typical leadoff spot.

Vogt gave a little more information about what happened to Kwan heading into Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, and it appears Cleveland avoided a dire situation.

"He said he felt going into the game, but he said he felt it was feeling better. I just didn't like the way it looked when he was swinging, and so, [I] wanted to get him out of there. Forty-eight hours until our next game, and he's feeling much, much better today. So, he jammed it a little bit, but it seems like we've avoided something serious."

Steven Kwan catches a fly ball
May 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) catches a fly ball in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Kwan has been one of Cleveland's top two hitters in their lineup all season long. Take your pick between him and Jose Ramirez.

Kwan has still displayed Gold Glove-caliber defense in left field while also hitting .311/.371/.425 with an OPS of .796 through the first 54 games of the season.

Thankfully, as of now, it seems like the Guardians won't have to survive a stint with their leadoff hitter on the injured list.

