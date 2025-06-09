Guardians Veteran Identified As Possible Trade Candidate
The Cleveland Guardians have some big decisions to make between now and the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
Will the front office be buyers and fill some glaring holes on this team, or will they offload some of their veteran talent for prospects who could make an impact in the future?
With the deadline rapidly approaching, MLB.com's Tim Stebbins identified Carlos Santana as a player opposing teams could have an interest in trading for.
"If you consider potential trade chips on the big league roster in a sell scenario, however, the 39-year-old has a lot of value. Santana is on a one-year deal and having a strong season at the plate (.740 OPS) and in the field (+3 Outs Above Average)," wrote Stebbins.
Santana started the season slowly, as expected, but completely turned his production around with an amazing month in May. He's now hitting .255/.355/.385 with an OPS of .740
Even though other organizations and teams may show an interest in Santana, that doesn't mean the Guardians are destined to trade him.
"Santana is a longtime organizational staple, a key contributor and a leader on a ballclub full of young players. While he could generate interest on the trade market, his value to the Guardians is significant," continued Stebbins.
Santana is having a tremendous season at the plate and is a valuable clubhouse presence for Cleveland's still reliable young roster.
The reasons why another team would want to trade for the 39-year-old are the same reasons why the Guardians should hold on to him for the remainder of the season.
