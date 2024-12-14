Guardians Superstar Appears Unhappy With Andres Gimenez Trade
The Cleveland Guardians made a shocking trade last Tuesday, which left fans of the team stunned and speechless.
The front office sent franchise cornerstone Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays for a package of prospects in return. Cleveland then flipped one of those players to acquire starting pitcher Luis Ortiz.
Many fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with the team trading away a favorite and the best defensive player in MLB.
Another person who appeared unhappy with the move is Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez.
Underneath MLB Network's graphic of the trade, Ramirez's Instagram account posted the hand-in-face frustration emoji multiple times.
Ramirez is a legend in the Cleveland franchise and has sacrificed so much to play for the Guardians. He took less money in a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2028 season.
While this move may seem confusing to fans and possibly even Ramirez, Chris Antonetti did highlight some of the things the front office can now do with second base open.
Among those options, Antonetti noted that it opens up opportunities for their current infield prospect group and allows the front office to reallocate the funds to other areas.
If Ortiz turns into a quality middle to top-of-rotation type arm and helps take Cleveland's rotation to the next level, and the front office spends money to either bring another free agent or sign a player to an extension, then this trade could look much different down the line.
However, the initial reaction appears to be confusion and possibly even frustration from the face of Cleveland's franchise.