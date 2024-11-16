Guardians Superstar Ranked As Top Third Baseman For 2024 Season
The 2024 MLB Season has officially ended, which means now is the best time to reflect on the current crop of players and see how their stats compare to one another.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the top third baseman in the game right now, and Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez was rated at the top of that list as the No. 1 third baseman.
It's hard to argue that anyone in the American League, or all of baseball for that matter, is a better option at the hot corner right now.
Ramirez, 32, is coming off arguably the best season of his career, both on offense and defense. He hit .279/.335/.537 with an OPS of .872 and an OPS of 143. J-Ram also hit a career-high 39 home runs and stole 41 bases during the 2024 campaign.
The Guardians superstar was just one home run shy of the third 40-40 (home runs-stolen bases) season in MLB history. Ramirez may have gotten it if the last game of the season wasn't rained out.
These stats were good enough for Ramirez to win his record-setting fifth Silver Slugger Award.
As mentioned before, Ramirez remains a plus defender as he remains in the prime season of his career. Cleveland's third baseman ranked in the 63rd percentile in fielding run value and the 82nd percentile in outs above average last season.
The best third baseman in baseball is currently under contract with the Guardians through the 2028 season, and all indications point to Ramirez finishing his career in Cleveland.