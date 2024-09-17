'It Was Special:' Guardians' Kyle Manzardo Reacts To Home Run Against Twins
Kyle Manzardo has come through with some clutch hits during his baseball career. However, the rookie has never hit a home run as big as the one he had on Monday night in the Cleveland Guardians' win over the Minnesota Twins.
Manzardo walked up to the plate during the bottom of the eighth inning with Josh Naylor standing on second base. A base hit would tie the game at three runs apiece, but Manzardo's moon shot over the right field wall gave Cleveland the lead heading into the ninth inning.
The 24-year-old let out plenty of emotion as he rounded the bases, and he reflected on it after the game.
"It was special, man. Yeah, it was a lot of fun. You know, just helping the team in a big way like that, that feels pretty good."
One of the most fascinating parts of this entire at-bat was Manzardo's approach. He revealed that from the beginning, he was looking for a fastball that was up and in the zone—the exact pitch on which Manzardo hit the home run.
"Just going up there, kind of watching the film, knowing that Jax likes to use the fastball up and in, I went up there and just tried to keyhole that spot. The offspeed stuff is tough, but the fastball is good. I kind of wanted to just get in there and jump a heater.
Manzardo was only added back to the big league roster two and half weeks ago. However, he's already found himself in the midst of multiple big moments which have helped the Guardians win games.