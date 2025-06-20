Guardians Linked to Wild Trade That Doesn't Fit Their Profile
No one really knows what the Cleveland Guardians are going to do at the MLB trade deadline. Will they buy? Will they sell? Will they stand pat?
The Guardians are smack dab in the middle of the American League playoff picture, more specifically in the Wild Card race. However, you would be kidding yourself if you say they have been playing well, as they have gone just 8-14 over the last three-plus weeks and sit nine-and-a-half games behind the Detroit Tigers for first place in the AL Central.
Given Cleveland's history, we know that the franchise is not exactly aggressive in terms of making midseason trades, and if anything, the Guardians are more known for selling off pieces before they become too expensive.
However, Nicholas Karavolos of Covering the Corner feels that Cleveland could aim to pick up another piece or two between now and July 31, and he desperately wants the Guardians to bring in a bat (who doesn't?).
The odd thing, though, is that Karavolos has named Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story as a potential trade target for Cleveland.
Story simply does not fit the Guardians' profile for multiple reasons. First of all, his bat has largely abandoned him in recent years, thanks much in part to injuries. He owns a .638 OPS this season, which is actually his best mark since 2022, when he posted a .737 OPS.
And about those injuries: Story appeared in 94, 43 and 26 games between 2022 and 2024. He has remained healthy this year, but his medical history is not exactly comforting.
Oh, and how about his contract? Story is earning $22.5 million this season and has a $25 million player option for 2026, one he will almost certainly exercise considering he has a guaranteed $25 million salary for 2027 if he opts in. He then has a $25 million club option for 2028.
Cleveland jettisoned Josh Naylor over the winter because it didn't want to pay him. Why would the Guardians then go out and land a worse hitter on a deal that may very well be more expensive than the one Naylor will get when he hits free agency next offseason?
Perhaps the Red Sox could eat some of Story's contract, but even then, it seems highly unlikely that Cleveland would pursue Story.
