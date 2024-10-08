Guardians Manager Reacts To Detroit's Game-Winning Homer, ALDS Game 2 Loss
The unthinkable happened to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Somehow, someway, the Detroit Tigers managed to score an earned run off Emmanuel Clase. But not just one run, or two, but three earned runs thanks to a Kerry Carpenter three-run homer in the ninth inning.
There are plenty of reasons why this homer was unprecedented for Clase, but it happened nevertheless.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt spoke about Clase and this home run after the game and gave his initial reaction to Cleveland's out-of-hand ninth inning and their Game 2 loss.
"I haven't seen the replay yet. Looked like he left a slider out over for Carpenter, and he didn't miss it. He's a really good hitter and just looked like he left a slider over the plate," said Vogt in his postgame press conference.
"Emmanuel has been locked down all year. He's been nearly perfect like you said, and he's human, too. These things are going to happen, and it's unfortunate the timing of when it did, but at the same time he's going to have the ball in the ninth again. This is the best closer in the game for a reason, and they just happened to get him tonight."
Vogt has the correct mindset in this situation. Baseball is a weird and unpredictable game; sometimes, you can never guess what will happen next. Clase has been arguably baseball's best pitcher all season, and he made one bad pitch. (Unfortunately, that mistake had enormous consequences.)
Clase had allowed just five earned runs all season in 74.1 innings pitched. He gave up three runs on just one swing in this playoff game.
Cleveland's bullpen will continue to determine how far they go in the postseason. Clase will get a chance to reem himself at some point in this series and you better believe he'll take the mound with an extra chip on his shoulder after Game 2.